Prince William is 'reliving' his childhood with George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 have 'just discovered' something special

Prince William is getting to relive his favourite childhood memories all over again with his kids.

While attending The Tusk Conservation Awards on Wednesday, November 26, the Prince of Wales has revealed how his and Princess Kate’s children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — have taken a keen interest in one of his favourite childhood shows.

“My children have just discovered Fawlty Towers, they literally love it, we’ve been having a lot of family laughs,” William, 44, told the star of the hit ‘70s show, John Cleese, who was also in attendance at the Awards.

The future king told the 86-year-old actor that he has been “reminiscing reliving” the sitcom “all over again with the children watching. It’s brilliant.”

Written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, the sitcom is set in Fawlty Towers, a dysfunctional hotel in the seaside town of Torquay in Devon. Cleese plays the perpetually irritated hotel owner, Basil Fawlty, whose staff includes an accident-prone Spanish waiter named Manuel and a sensible maid named Polly.

Reflecting on the show, Mr. Cleese told William, “I always explain it’s about ‘who’s scared of who’ and kids pick that up immediately.”

Earlier at the prestigious event, William addressed the attendees and honoured Africa’s conservation heroes: “The stories we have heard are ones of personal sacrifice, and a lifelong dedication to protecting Africa’s natural world. Each year, I am deeply moved by The Tusk’s roll of honour for the Rangers who’ve tragically made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

An environmentalist himself, William urged, “If we all want to continue to enjoy and benefit from the wonders of the natural world, we must not be the generation that stands by as wildlife and biodiversity disappears. What we choose to do will have an impact on the future generations. And tonight, we must choose to do more.”