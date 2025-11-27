Sarah Ferguson bombshell memoir content revealed: 'will talk about royals'

King Charles received a 'not so delightful' update about the potential content in Sarah Ferguson's bombshell memoir as her and Andrew's exit from Royal Lodge is imminent.

The former Duchess of York has reportedly been planning to pen a memoir to share her side of the story with the world after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

But a journalist raised alarming concerns for the royal family about the material she may use in her book.

On The Sun’s royal podcast, journalist Samara Gill said, "I think it’s not right that she is going to speak out, but I think she will. Should she? I mean, she needs the money, she needs the cash, it’s as simple as that."

"This is the scenario that I worried about the most for the Royal Family because both she and Andrew have absolutely nothing to lose at this point," the royal commentator added.

But Samara believes that Fergie will not air dirty laundry about Andrew. Sarah will only mention herself if she wants to talk about her struggles.

Apart from that, the journalist thinks that Beatrice and Eugenie's mother "might talk about other Royal Family members and throw them under the bus..." as she needs to make herself financially stable after 'fall from grace.'