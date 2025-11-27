 
Geo News

Fergie makes final decision on life with Andrew before 'further humiliation'

Andrew receives shocking news from years long partner Sarah Ferguson

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

Fergie makes final decision on life with Andrew before further humiliation
Fergie makes final decision on life with Andrew before 'further humiliation'

Sarah Ferguson finally put an end to the years-long chapter of her life as she made a breaking confession to her staff.

The former Duchess of York is not willing to suffer due to her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, according to a royal expert.

After being cut off by King Charles, Fergie feels 'shaken to the core' as she is no longer protected by the royals following the resurfacing of the Jeffrey Epstein email scandals.

In conversation with Fox News, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich said, "Sarah has made it well-known among her staff and others that she no longer believes in Andrew and is prepared to go her own way after years of loyalty and public defence."

On the other hand, broadcaster Helena Chard said that Sarah's nerves are "frayed" by the "loss of her royal safety net."

The author has also been thinking about the negative impact of her and Andrew's actions on their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie. 

There are reports that "Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have distanced themselves from their parents' scandals."

After exiting from Royal Lodge, Andrew will be residing in a private accommodation arranged by his brother, the King, at Sandrigham.

But, Fergie's future whereabouts are in doubt. 

More From Royals

Meghan Markle in negative limelight after 'tone deaf' move  
Meghan Markle in negative limelight after 'tone deaf' move  
Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving message sparks 'salmonella' trend
Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving message sparks 'salmonella' trend
Zara Tindall's emotional side while celebrating conservation champions
Zara Tindall's emotional side while celebrating conservation champions
Kate Middleton confirms new meaningful beginnings in fresh statement
Kate Middleton confirms new meaningful beginnings in fresh statement
Duchess Sophie receives honour as she echoes Princess Kate's thoughts
Duchess Sophie receives honour as she echoes Princess Kate's thoughts
Prince William is 'reliving' his childhood with George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William is 'reliving' his childhood with George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William has a new nickname for Robert Irwin
Prince William has a new nickname for Robert Irwin
Princess Kate returns to headlines with bold move
Princess Kate returns to headlines with bold move
Duchess of Northumberland fires off subtle swipes at Sarah and Meghan
Duchess of Northumberland fires off subtle swipes at Sarah and Meghan