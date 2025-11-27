Fergie makes final decision on life with Andrew before 'further humiliation'

Sarah Ferguson finally put an end to the years-long chapter of her life as she made a breaking confession to her staff.

The former Duchess of York is not willing to suffer due to her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, according to a royal expert.

After being cut off by King Charles, Fergie feels 'shaken to the core' as she is no longer protected by the royals following the resurfacing of the Jeffrey Epstein email scandals.

In conversation with Fox News, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich said, "Sarah has made it well-known among her staff and others that she no longer believes in Andrew and is prepared to go her own way after years of loyalty and public defence."

On the other hand, broadcaster Helena Chard said that Sarah's nerves are "frayed" by the "loss of her royal safety net."

The author has also been thinking about the negative impact of her and Andrew's actions on their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

There are reports that "Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have distanced themselves from their parents' scandals."

After exiting from Royal Lodge, Andrew will be residing in a private accommodation arranged by his brother, the King, at Sandrigham.

But, Fergie's future whereabouts are in doubt.