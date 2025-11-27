Prince William receives heartbreaking news after Kate's announcement

Future monarch William received a devastating news from his estate amid Princess Kate's outing in London on Thursday, November 27.

The Prince of Wales' Dartmoor estate has been hit by vandalism in an outrageous act of sabotage.

An act of environmental vandalism has caused damage to the royal estate, where willow trees planted for ecological restoration have been destroyed.

The deliberate act has prompted Natural England to launch an investigation into the incident. Conservation groups have expressed fury at the sabotage, whilst the Duchy has voiced its dismay at the attack on the restoration scheme.

The upsetting incident has triggered debate about the future of nature recovery efforts in one of Britain's most iconic national parks.

The willows were established within a designated site of special scientific interest (SSSI) on common land called the Forest of Dartmoor.

Protective fencing had been erected around the saplings to shield them from grazing livestock on the surrounding moorland.

Experts suspect the trees were destroyed using glyphosate, a powerful herbicide.

The initiative was taken to address widespread peatland degradation across Britain caused by historical drainage and burning practices.

Guy Shrubsole, author of The Lost Rainforests of Britain, condemned the attack as "an outrageous act of sabotage, one which points a dagger at the heart of efforts to restore nature in this part of the country."

The South West Peatland Partnership, which financed the planting scheme, denounced the herbicide use as "an attack on those that live, work, enjoy and rely on these landscapes."

They pledged: "We will replant the vandalised areas as soon as possible."

What is special about willow trees?

Willow trees serve a crucial function in anchoring soil through their extensive root networks, preventing erosion of this vital carbon-storing habitat.

The trees formed part of an initiative to combat peat erosion, capture carbon and mitigate flood risks on the Duchy of Cornwall property.

