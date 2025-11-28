Taylor Swift absent as Travis Kelce plays Thanksgiving showdown

Taylor Swift missed as Travis Kelce played against Dallas Cowboys

Taylor Swift was found nowhere while Travis Kelce spent Thanksgiving on the football field as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against Dallas Cowboys.

The Cruel Summer had been a regular presence at Super Bowl Champion’s home games this season.

This time she opted not to travel to Arlington, Texas for the holiday game.

The 35-year-old cheered on her fiancé from her private suite Sunday, November 23 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, keeping a lower profile.

Her low-ley appearance came after it was noted that the spotlight on her game-day appearances had become ‘too excessive’.

The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker supported Kelce at his home victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

She has yet to attend any of his away games this season.

This Thanksgiving marks the couple’s first holiday season as an engaged pair following the NFL star’s proposal in August.

Reportedly, they have intentionally kept the celebrations ‘low-key’ and ‘family centric’.

The power couple are prioritizing time with loved ones over major travel.

With the games scheduled on both, Thanksgiving and Christmas, the lovebirds plan to balance New Heights podcast’s cohost’s demanding NFL schedule with family traditions.

Last year, Swift and Kelce spent Thanksgiving together in Nashville with her family.

Then they headed to Kansas City for the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders the next day.