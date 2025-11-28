 
Geo News

Taylor Swift absent as Travis Kelce plays Thanksgiving showdown

Taylor Swift missed as Travis Kelce played against Dallas Cowboys

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 28, 2025

Taylor Swift missed as Travis Kelce played against Dallas Cowboys
Taylor Swift missed as Travis Kelce played against Dallas Cowboys

Taylor Swift was found nowhere while Travis Kelce spent Thanksgiving on the football field as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against Dallas Cowboys.

The Cruel Summer had been a regular presence at Super Bowl Champion’s home games this season.

This time she opted not to travel to Arlington, Texas for the holiday game.

The 35-year-old cheered on her fiancé from her private suite Sunday, November 23 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, keeping a lower profile.

Her low-ley appearance came after it was noted that the spotlight on her game-day appearances had become ‘too excessive’.

The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker supported Kelce at his home victory against the Indianapolis Colts.

She has yet to attend any of his away games this season.

This Thanksgiving marks the couple’s first holiday season as an engaged pair following the NFL star’s proposal in August.

Reportedly, they have intentionally kept the celebrations ‘low-key’ and ‘family centric’.

The power couple are prioritizing time with loved ones over major travel.

With the games scheduled on both, Thanksgiving and Christmas, the lovebirds plan to balance New Heights podcast’s cohost’s demanding NFL schedule with family traditions.

Last year, Swift and Kelce spent Thanksgiving together in Nashville with her family.

Then they headed to Kansas City for the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders the next day.

More From Entertainment

Lea Michele reveals how she introduced her son to 'Glee'
Lea Michele reveals how she introduced her son to 'Glee'
Hailey Bieber's signature treat wins over Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Hailey Bieber's signature treat wins over Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Jon M. Chu reveals why Dorothy's face stays hidden in 'Wicked: For Good'
Jon M. Chu reveals why Dorothy's face stays hidden in 'Wicked: For Good'
Dolly Parton wishes fans ‘Happy Thanksgiving' in sweet post
Dolly Parton wishes fans ‘Happy Thanksgiving' in sweet post
Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles spotted in Rome together before Thanksgiving
Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles spotted in Rome together before Thanksgiving
Ioan Gruffudd welcomes baby girl with Bianca Wallace
Ioan Gruffudd welcomes baby girl with Bianca Wallace
Ozzy Osbourne had this shocking record under his name
Ozzy Osbourne had this shocking record under his name
Jennifer Aniston's go-to item keeps her red carpet ready every time
Jennifer Aniston's go-to item keeps her red carpet ready every time
Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J taken into custody over Thanksgiving incident
Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J taken into custody over Thanksgiving incident