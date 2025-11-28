Justin Bieber shares sweet peek into cosy Thanksgiving celebrations

Justin Bieber is feeling grateful for his cute little family of three.

The Baby hitmaker offered fans a glimpse from his intimate Thanksgiving celebrations with his loved ones.

Just five days after skipping a public birthday tribute for his wife Hailey, who turned 29 on November 22, the Sorry singer took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of his holiday fun.

In his first post, he shared a single snapshot with his son Jack Bues Bieber, whom the couple welcomed in August 2024 after six years of marriage.

The adorable photo captured the father of one standing on grass with a pond in the background, holding his one-year-old son in his arms.

As the toddler curled up in his dad’s little nest, the Stay vocalist was seen planting a sweet peck on Jack's forehead.

The following post was a two-photo carousel. In the first image the Grammy winner was seen kissing his wife, with whom he tied the knot in September 2018, on her cheek while she captured the moment.

In the second selfie the couple was looking straight into the camera, with Justin, 32, resting his chin on Hailey's head.

Both the posts were captionless, however the skin care brand owner reposted the couple’s selfie on her instagram stories with a caption that read, "Happy Thanksgiving [brown heart emoji]."

She also shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo playing outdoors and enjoying quality time together

For the occasion, the model baked her signature cinnamon rolls, which even earned praise from Kylie Jenner.

Hailey also shared a cosy shot from her POV, watching TV, and enjoying a cinnamon roll from the comfort of her bed. "A perfect evening," she captioned it.