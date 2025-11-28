 
Geo News

Meghan Markle puts royal Christmas invite at risk despite Harry's appeal

Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive criticism for 'cashing in' royal ties

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 28, 2025

Meghan Markle puts royal Christmas invite at risk despite Harrys appeal
Meghan Markle puts royal Christmas invite at risk despite Harry's appeal

Meghan Markle might spoil Prince Harry's Christmas plans as her latest move left Britons quite upset.

As 2025 comes to an end, the Duchess of Sussex appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine. However, a controversy emerged later following the interviewer's bizarre confession.

Kaitlyn Greenidge revealed that Meghan was announced 'Duchess of Sussex' by a house manager of her wealthy pal, Victoria Jackson, even though there were only two people present in the room.

British journalist Jane Moore penned in The Sun that the Sussexes, who have criticised the royal family, have been using their "bestowed' titles appear as "hilariously egotistical and breathtakingly hypocritical..."

Speaking of Meghan being announced like royalty, the royal commentator criticised the former Suits actress as she once again used royal connections for personal gain.

She added, "The Sussexes supposedly 'Megxited' from the UK five years ago for a life of 'financial independence', yet they continue to rinse their royal connections for their own commercial gain."

It must be an upsetting update for Harry, who is eyeing receiving a Christmas invitation from his father, King Charles, which may be at risk now as Meghan apparently 'misused' royal ties. 

More From Royals

Sarah Ferguson bombshell memoir content revealed: 'will talk about royals'
Sarah Ferguson bombshell memoir content revealed: 'will talk about royals'
Prince William's 'humanity' brought out in open by singer Billy Porter
Prince William's 'humanity' brought out in open by singer Billy Porter
Princess Diana's one decision changed everything
Princess Diana's one decision changed everything
Fergie makes final decision on life with Andrew before 'further humiliation'
Fergie makes final decision on life with Andrew before 'further humiliation'
Meghan Markle in negative limelight after 'tone deaf' move  
Meghan Markle in negative limelight after 'tone deaf' move  
Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving message sparks 'salmonella' trend
Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving message sparks 'salmonella' trend
Zara Tindall's emotional side while celebrating conservation champions
Zara Tindall's emotional side while celebrating conservation champions
Kate Middleton confirms new meaningful beginnings in fresh statement
Kate Middleton confirms new meaningful beginnings in fresh statement
Duchess Sophie receives honour as she echoes Princess Kate's thoughts
Duchess Sophie receives honour as she echoes Princess Kate's thoughts