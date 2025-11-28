Meghan Markle puts royal Christmas invite at risk despite Harry's appeal

Meghan Markle might spoil Prince Harry's Christmas plans as her latest move left Britons quite upset.

As 2025 comes to an end, the Duchess of Sussex appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine. However, a controversy emerged later following the interviewer's bizarre confession.

Kaitlyn Greenidge revealed that Meghan was announced 'Duchess of Sussex' by a house manager of her wealthy pal, Victoria Jackson, even though there were only two people present in the room.

British journalist Jane Moore penned in The Sun that the Sussexes, who have criticised the royal family, have been using their "bestowed' titles appear as "hilariously egotistical and breathtakingly hypocritical..."

Speaking of Meghan being announced like royalty, the royal commentator criticised the former Suits actress as she once again used royal connections for personal gain.

She added, "The Sussexes supposedly 'Megxited' from the UK five years ago for a life of 'financial independence', yet they continue to rinse their royal connections for their own commercial gain."

It must be an upsetting update for Harry, who is eyeing receiving a Christmas invitation from his father, King Charles, which may be at risk now as Meghan apparently 'misused' royal ties.