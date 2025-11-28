Sabrina Carpenter gets cosy with Taylor Swift’s BFF: ‘Two baddies’

While a Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift on-stage moment at the Short n’ Sweet tour remained a dream, Swift’s best friend took the spotlight.

Selena Gomez popped up during the Espresso hitmaker’s six-show run in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena, which wrapped up on November 23, marking the end of the 72-concert tour.

While the Calm Down singer didn’t join the Please Please Please chart topper on stage, the two pop stars shared a sweet moment backstage.

The 33-year-old singer posted a photo of herself and her younger sister Gracie, posing with the 26-year-old, alongside a few more other girls.

The Only Murders in the Building star raved over Carpenter in the Instagram Stories.

“To see where this woman has gone... truly remarkable," she wrote in the heartwarming compliment.

Meanwhile, fans on social media described the moment, commenting, "AHHH TWO BADDIES IN THE SAME ROOM?! [teary eyes emoji]," while another gushed, "so so cute."

Notably, this is not the first time Gomez attended the Short n’ Sweet tour. On September 29, 2024, she was present at the Madison Square Garden concert in New York City with her friend Connar Franklin and co-star Edgar Ramírez.

The Who Says singer posted a video of herself dancing to Juno and tagged her then-boyfriend, now-husband Benny Blanco, in the caption.

Gomez came to support and enjoy Carpenter’s live performances after her longtime pal Swift, 35, crushed fans’ hopes to see her on stage with the newly-minted Grammy winner.

Earlier when the Girl Meets World alum was near to perform in Nashville, also known as Swift’s hometown turf, fans had been wondering about a possible reunion on stage.

Given the Reputation singer’s history of popping up at other artists’ shows, especially in her hometown, Swifties were convinced this could be the night Carpenter and Swift would share the stage again.

The duo intensified fan hopes for a live performance in the wake of the 14-time Grammy winner's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on which the former Disney star features on the title track.

The powerhouses share a friendly history, including Barry Keoghan's ex opening for The Eras Tour in October 2024 in New Orleans.

Fans had hoped Swift would make a surprise appearance in at least one of Carpenter’s shows as a supporting act or friendly gesture of gratitude.