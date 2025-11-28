 
Sarah Ferguson may seek King Charles' help amid growing threat

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother faces another fresh setback amid Royal Lodge exit

November 28, 2025

Sarah Ferguson may seek King Charles' help amid growing threat

In 2025, Sarah Ferguson was under tough scrutiny after her ties with Jeffrey Epstein became public.

After she dubbed the convicted sex offender as her 'supreme' friend in a resurfaced email, Fergie not only lost royal perks but also several projects boosting her career.

Several reputable charities cut ties with the former Duchess of York after the 'shameful' scandal.

And now, Sarah and her ex-husband, Andrew, are forced to leave the massive Royal Lodge mansion in the coming days.

It is said that she might leave the UK and move to Portugal, where her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, has a second home.

Moreover, a recent report by Daily Mail revealed that Sarah will shift to the Cotswolds, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mozzi's house.

But a new threat has been issued by the management of the area, confirming the case of bird flu.

On a Facebook page of Blenheim Communities, it is noted, "Sadly, today, an incidence of bird flu has been confirmed on our estate.

"Currently, we only have a case within the park, but we continue to monitor both the park and wider estate."

The officials are making sure to reassure the residents that they are trying to limit the spread; however, they also ask people to take precautions.

As the time comes near to leave Royal Lodge and the next home being under threat, Sarah Ferguson might reach out to King Charles for help, who already provided private accommodation to his brother Andrew at Sandringham. 

