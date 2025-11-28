Prince Harry plans strong comeback with Jennifer Lopez: 'test for William'

Prince Harry is set to drop a huge surprise in 2026, which might not be received well by his brother and the future King of the UK, Prince William.

By taking advantage of his proximity to Hollywood, the Duke of Sussex has been planning to make a strong comeback by getting A-list celebrities to his side in order to boost the Invictus Games.

In 2027, Birmingham will be hosting the veterans from all across the world in glitzy ceremonies.

Closer Magazine claimed that Harry could reach out to the globally known actress-singer Jennifer Lopez after seeing William using star power to promote his charities.

"Harry is very competitive, seeing his brother reel in all these big names for his charity has lit a fire under him... If he can land her to make an appearance at an Invictus event, it would be phenomenal for the charity and a thrill for him too!" the source shared.

After the controversy surrounding Sentebale portrayed him in a negative light, King Charles' son wants to prove himself by taking the Invictus Games to the next level.

Getting Lopez on board will be a big win for Harry as it will grab "loads of free publicity" and his efforts will generate "extra money", which will be helpful for the "very deserving war veterans."

On the other hand, the source revealed that Harry and William used to "drool" over Lopez back in the day, so "if Harry can bring her... he knows it will make William green with envy."