Prince William and Kate unveil Palace tree as Monaco's light up coast

Prince William and Kate unveil towering 30 foot Christmas tree

King Charles and the rest of the royal family are firmly sliding into the festive spirit and their Christmas cheer is lighting up royal residences across Europe.

At Kensington Palace, the holidays have officially arrived. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ London home received its grand Christmas tree this week, standing a towering 30 feet tall outside the palace gates.

The Norway Spruce, dressed in bows and seaside inspired ornaments perfectly complements the upcoming Victoria’s Seaside Christmas installation set to open inside the palace from December 3 to January 4.

But the festive sparkle isn’t limited to London. Over in Monaco, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene kicked off the holidays in dazzling style.

On Thursday evening, the couple accompanied by their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella switched on the city’s Christmas lights from the giant tree in La Condamine’s Market Square.

The ceremony, attended by Monaco’s mayor, municipal council, and top officials, unveiled glittering decorations across the principality and marked the start of the year’s celebrations.