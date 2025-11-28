 
Geo News

Prince William and Kate unveil Palace tree as Monaco's light up coast

Prince Albert and Charlene celebrate Christmas with adorable twins

By
Iqra Khalid
|

November 28, 2025

Prince William and Kate unveil towering 30 foot Christmas tree
Prince William and Kate unveil towering 30 foot Christmas tree

King Charles and the rest of the royal family are firmly sliding into the festive spirit and their Christmas cheer is lighting up royal residences across Europe.

At Kensington Palace, the holidays have officially arrived. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ London home received its grand Christmas tree this week, standing a towering 30 feet tall outside the palace gates. 

The Norway Spruce, dressed in bows and seaside inspired ornaments  perfectly complements the upcoming Victoria’s Seaside Christmas installation set to open inside the palace from December 3 to January 4.

But the festive sparkle isn’t limited to London. Over in Monaco, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene kicked off the holidays in dazzling style. 

On Thursday evening, the couple accompanied by their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella switched on the city’s Christmas lights from the giant tree in La Condamine’s Market Square.

The ceremony, attended by Monaco’s mayor, municipal council, and top officials, unveiled glittering decorations across the principality and marked the start of the year’s celebrations.

More From Royals

Meghan Markle puts royal Christmas invite at risk despite Harry's appeal
Meghan Markle puts royal Christmas invite at risk despite Harry's appeal
Princess Kate steals hearts with stunning fashion moment: 'timeless'
Princess Kate steals hearts with stunning fashion moment: 'timeless'
Queen Camilla makes urgent plea in key speech after King Charles meeting
Queen Camilla makes urgent plea in key speech after King Charles meeting
Princess Anne kicks off royal family Christmas traditions at St James's
Princess Anne kicks off royal family Christmas traditions at St James's
Prince William receives heartbreaking news after Kate's announcement
Prince William receives heartbreaking news after Kate's announcement
Sarah Ferguson bombshell memoir content revealed: 'will talk about royals'
Sarah Ferguson bombshell memoir content revealed: 'will talk about royals'
Prince William's 'humanity' brought out in open by singer Billy Porter
Prince William's 'humanity' brought out in open by singer Billy Porter
Princess Diana's one decision changed everything
Princess Diana's one decision changed everything
Fergie makes final decision on life with Andrew before 'further humiliation'
Fergie makes final decision on life with Andrew before 'further humiliation'