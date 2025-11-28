 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first cover appearance together

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift add another iconic moment to 2025 milestones

By
Nimra Saeed
|

November 28, 2025

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift add another iconic moment to 2025 milestones
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift add another iconic moment to 2025 milestones

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their magazine cover debut as a couple in celebration of a significant year for them together.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, not only got engaged this year, and sparked public interest in their wedding plan, but also shaped Swift’s new album, drawing interest among her fans.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker and Kelce graced the cover of TIME magazine in the special “Year in Review” edition.

The cover features a picture from the fiancés’ New Heights podcast episode together, in which the Grammy winner announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Eras Tour performer and the Super Bowl champion also influenced the Cambridge dictionary word of the year “parasocial” because of fans’ relationship to the couple.

Swift and Kelce’s fans developed a parasocial bond with the soon-to-be-married duo because of the constant media attention surrounding them and discussing their every move.

Now that the pair is planning their wedding for the coming year, news outlets are following their preparation closely, from deciding the venue to choosing the designer for their wedding outfits.

More From Entertainment

Who is Mr Fantasy? The Macy's Parade act fans swear is KJ Apa in a wig
Who is Mr Fantasy? The Macy's Parade act fans swear is KJ Apa in a wig
Kim Kardashian gives hilarious glimpse into bond with daughter North West
Kim Kardashian gives hilarious glimpse into bond with daughter North West
Hoda Kotb returns to co-host 2025 Thanksgiving Parade with Savannah Guthrie
Hoda Kotb returns to co-host 2025 Thanksgiving Parade with Savannah Guthrie
Blackbear pays tribute to pop icon Britney Spears in new song
Blackbear pays tribute to pop icon Britney Spears in new song
Dua Lipa pulls at fans' heartstrings with surprising skills in new video video
Dua Lipa pulls at fans' heartstrings with surprising skills in new video
'Stranger Things' actor Charlie Heaton gives rare insight into Natalia Dyer romance
'Stranger Things' actor Charlie Heaton gives rare insight into Natalia Dyer romance
Sabrina Carpenter gets cosy with Taylor Swift's BFF: ‘Two baddies'
Sabrina Carpenter gets cosy with Taylor Swift's BFF: ‘Two baddies'
Winona Ryder recalls Martin Scorsese's notes for ‘Age of Innocence' movie
Winona Ryder recalls Martin Scorsese's notes for ‘Age of Innocence' movie
Sydney Sweeney at ‘happy place' as Scooter Braun romance intensifies video
Sydney Sweeney at ‘happy place' as Scooter Braun romance intensifies