Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first cover appearance together

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift add another iconic moment to 2025 milestones

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their magazine cover debut as a couple in celebration of a significant year for them together.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, not only got engaged this year, and sparked public interest in their wedding plan, but also shaped Swift’s new album, drawing interest among her fans.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker and Kelce graced the cover of TIME magazine in the special “Year in Review” edition.

The cover features a picture from the fiancés’ New Heights podcast episode together, in which the Grammy winner announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Eras Tour performer and the Super Bowl champion also influenced the Cambridge dictionary word of the year “parasocial” because of fans’ relationship to the couple.

Swift and Kelce’s fans developed a parasocial bond with the soon-to-be-married duo because of the constant media attention surrounding them and discussing their every move.

Now that the pair is planning their wedding for the coming year, news outlets are following their preparation closely, from deciding the venue to choosing the designer for their wedding outfits.