 
Geo News

Amber Heard celebrates Thanksgiving with sweet family moments

Amber welcomed twins Agnes and Ocean earlier this year

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 28, 2025

Amber Heard celebrates Thanksgiving with sweet family moments
Amber Heard celebrates Thanksgiving with sweet family moments 

Amber Heard looked in her full element as she shared moments from her Thanksgiving celebrations and family life. 

The Never Back Down actress, 39, took to Instagram on Friday to give a sneak peek of her family festivities over the years, including a rare picture of her eldest daughter, Oonagh, when she was younger.

The first picture showed Amber posing behind a table filled with scrumptious food. In another photo from a different Thanksgiving year, Amber was seen prepping vegetables with her father, David.

At one point, she was captured serving food at the table as her daughter Oonagh, now four, sat in a high-chair as a toddler.

For context, Amber welcomed twins Agnes and Ocean earlier this year, although they did not appear in the photos.

Amber captioned the snaps: 'Thanksgiving cheers over the years. A look back at all the full hearts and plates I have shared.

'Hoping you are well topped up on both this year.'

This heartwarming post comes just weeks after Amber brought her twins Ocean and Agnes out in public for the first time while celebrating Halloween in Madrid, Spain. 

This positive shift in the Aquaman actress's life follows years of scandal-ridden litigation associated to her split with ex-husband Johnny Depp, 62. 

Earlier this year, Amber officially announced the news: 'Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.'

She shared her feelings in a mother's Day post this past May.

More From Entertainment

Simon Cowell Thanksgiving celebrations: Let's take a sneak peek!
Simon Cowell Thanksgiving celebrations: Let's take a sneak peek!
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first cover appearance together
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first cover appearance together
Katie Price discusses struggle with menopause symptoms on new HRT plan video
Katie Price discusses struggle with menopause symptoms on new HRT plan
JLo shares glimpse into Thanksgiving celebration post Ben Affleck split
JLo shares glimpse into Thanksgiving celebration post Ben Affleck split
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Will Harry Styles attend it?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Will Harry Styles attend it?
'Mission Impossible' to 'Tron: Ares': 2025 box office's ultimate hits & flops
'Mission Impossible' to 'Tron: Ares': 2025 box office's ultimate hits & flops
Who is Mr Fantasy? The Macy's Parade act fans swear is KJ Apa in a wig
Who is Mr Fantasy? The Macy's Parade act fans swear is KJ Apa in a wig
Kim Kardashian gives hilarious glimpse into bond with daughter North West
Kim Kardashian gives hilarious glimpse into bond with daughter North West
Hoda Kotb returns to co-host 2025 Thanksgiving Parade with Savannah Guthrie
Hoda Kotb returns to co-host 2025 Thanksgiving Parade with Savannah Guthrie