Amber Heard celebrates Thanksgiving with sweet family moments

Amber Heard looked in her full element as she shared moments from her Thanksgiving celebrations and family life.

The Never Back Down actress, 39, took to Instagram on Friday to give a sneak peek of her family festivities over the years, including a rare picture of her eldest daughter, Oonagh, when she was younger.

The first picture showed Amber posing behind a table filled with scrumptious food. In another photo from a different Thanksgiving year, Amber was seen prepping vegetables with her father, David.

At one point, she was captured serving food at the table as her daughter Oonagh, now four, sat in a high-chair as a toddler.

For context, Amber welcomed twins Agnes and Ocean earlier this year, although they did not appear in the photos.

Amber captioned the snaps: 'Thanksgiving cheers over the years. A look back at all the full hearts and plates I have shared.

'Hoping you are well topped up on both this year.'

This heartwarming post comes just weeks after Amber brought her twins Ocean and Agnes out in public for the first time while celebrating Halloween in Madrid, Spain.

This positive shift in the Aquaman actress's life follows years of scandal-ridden litigation associated to her split with ex-husband Johnny Depp, 62.

Earlier this year, Amber officially announced the news: 'Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.'

She shared her feelings in a mother's Day post this past May.