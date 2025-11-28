Seth Meyers maintains holiday tradition with wholesome surprise

Seth Meyers hosted fan-favourite late-night show episode on Thanksgiving

Seth Meyers kept up with the holiday spirit for the Thanksgiving episode of his show by inviting three very special guests who stole the show.

The 51-year-old talk show host had his kids – Ashe, 8, and Axel, 6, and Adelaide, 3, join him for the Thursday, November 27 episode, in line with his yearly tradition of inviting family members for the holiday special.

The kids melted viewers’ hearts with their cute anecdotes, funny banters, and dance moves, especially in Axel’s case.

The dad of three asked his kids about what they dressed up like this year for their Christmas card photos, to which Adelaide responded, “turkey,” prompting the audience to roar with laughter.





They also discussed their recent trip to Pennsylvania to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game, and which of Adelaide’s brothers loves her the most, which could’ve turned into a heated moment between the three, but their dad quickly intervened and prevented a quarrel.

Clips from the episode quickly went viral on social media, with fans begging the host to bring them often.

“OMG please have them on once a month,” one X user wrote, while another gushed, “I predict a reappearance of this clip in about 20 years when one (or ALL) of these kids find themselves in the entertainment industry and making an appearance on whatever the equivalent of a ‘talk show’ is by then!”

A third chimed in, “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen on any tv show.”

Meyers has previously invited his mom, dad, and brother Josh to his show as well, and it has always been an entertaining show with the Meyers family.