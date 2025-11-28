Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie show royal power, glamour at London awards

Palace issues update as Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie show royal power

Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie showed off royal glamour as they attended the Biennial Rifles Awards Dinner alongside the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in London on Friday, November 28.

The royals looked stunning as they celebrated excellence across the regiment.

Sophie and Camilla stole the show in stunning velvet dresses, exuding elegance and poise as they turned heads at the lavish event.

Their stylish display of royal grace was a perfect blend of sophistication and tradition, enjoying an unforgettable evening together.

The Queen, 78, chose hot red while the Duchess of Edinburgh dazzled in a navy blue gown. Their heart capturing pictures were released on the royal family's official Instagram account.

The Palace wrote: 'Last night, The Queen was joined by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duchess of Edinburgh at the Rifles Awards dinner.

'Her Majesty, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, spent time with guests to recognise the excellent achievements of the Regiment.'

Camilla was welcomed by Alderman Vincent Keaveny, the Lord Mayor Locum Tenens of the City of London. She was also greeted by Lieutenant General Sir Tom Copinger Symes, Colonel Commandant of The Rifles, and Lieutenant Colonel Charlie Bairsto, Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion The Ranger Regiment.

Inside the Guildhall, she was joined by Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Royal Colonel of the 6th Battalion The Rifles, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Royal Colonel of the 7th Battalion, and Sophie, Royal Colonel of the 5th Battalion.

The royals met Riflemen, Rangers and veterans. The Biennial Rifles Awards recognise the achievements of serving soldiers, reservists and legends from across the regiment.