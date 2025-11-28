Pakistan Idol: MPhil student, family breadwinner Maham Tahir eager to win

Maham Tahir, a singer from Khanpur in Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan, performs during Pakistan Idol 2025. — Geo News

KARACHI: Maham Tahir, a talented young singer from Khanpur in Rahim Yar Khan, has captivated audiences with her melodious voice and graceful style.

She lost her father at a young age, but despite this life-changing tragedy, she never abandoned courage, determination, and hard work.

Today, her voice has become her identity and her greatest strength. An MPhil student, Maham has performed at various concerts, earning appreciation as well as an income through her craft.

After her father’s passing, the responsibility of running the household fell on Maham and her mother. Despite a limited salary and modest earnings, Maham refused to compromise on her education and her dreams.

She turned adversity into motivation, choosing Naat and spiritual poetry as her artistic expression, and continued her vocal training without any formal teacher — relying solely on her God-given talent. Maham adopted Sufi singing as her path and considers Abida Parveen her spiritual mentor, continually refining her unique style.

Speaking to Geo News, she shared: “I loved singing songs and I also recited naats. I used to recite nmaats to my father, and he admired them greatly. It is a blessing that I have come from a small town to the grand stage of Pakistan Idol, representing my city, my home, and my teachers.”

Meanwhile, Maham’s mother and brother express immense pride in her achievements. On a prestigious platform like Pakistan Idol, Maham Tahir continues to prove her talent with every performance, winning hearts and establishing herself as a rising star.