Taylor Swift teases much anticipated 'moment' in upcoming documentary

By
Nimra Saeed
November 29, 2025

Taylor Swift gave fans the final glimpse into her upcoming docuseries, Eras Tour: End of an Era, and confirmed what Swifties have long since wanted.

The 35-year-old pop superstar released what is widely considered the final teaser for the series, which is scheduled to be released on December 12, and created new buzz among fans with unseen clips.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker included a peek into her final Eras Tour show, which took place in Vancouver on December 8, as well as “a new acoustic set” with songs from The Tortured Poets Department.

One of the clips featured the Grammy winner addressing her fans, saying, “We’ve had so long to prepare for the end of this tour, and we get to play one last show for you here tonight. I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date.”

The six-part docuseries will also include the last show’s surprise mashup, with Long Live, New Year’s Day, and The Manuscript.

Swift will be taking fans behind the curtain of her record-breaking tour, beyond the glitter and glamour, giving an intimate glimpse into her life beyond the stage, including her then-budding romance with now-fiancé Travis Kelce.

