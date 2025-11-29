Xochitl Gomez fuels Robert Irwin dating rumours after declaring single era

Robert Irwin’s rumoured girlfriend Xochitl Gomez convinces fans of 'hard launch'

Dancing with the Stars champion Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez have neither confirmed nor denied dating rumours for a long while, and fans think they might have just dropped a clue.

The 19-year-old DWTS alum celebrated Irwin’s victory on social media by taking to Instagram on Thursday, November 27, and sharing a heartwarming post.

The actress wrote, “What a season! Congratulations to all the finalists,” in the caption, alongside a carousel featuring her pictures with some of the dancers, including Witney Carson, Milo Manheim, and Irwin himself.

The notable detail in the carousel was a childhood picture of the wildlife conservationist, 21, holding the mirrorball his sister Bindi Irwin won 10 years earlier.

Several fans in the comments argued that the subtle detail was “sooo girlfriend coded,” and the social media move seemed to be a “hard launch.”

Irwin, for his part, also surfaced in the comments, writing, “the last picture though.”

The rumours were ignited after Gomez claimed she was single while giving an interview to the DWTS contestant, Jan Ravnik.

When asked about the relationship between him and Gomez, Irwin has also played coy in interviews.