Megan Fox and MGK fuel reunion rumours with rare family outing

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly take their infant daughter Saga Blade to the LA Zoo

Geo News Digital Desk
November 29, 2025

The on-again, off-again couple welcomed their daughter in March 2025
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are continuing to fuel reunion rumours.

The on-again, off-again pair were spotted at the LA Zoo with their baby girl, Saga Blade, this week. And the photos from their nighttime outing didn’t exactly quiet the speculation of their reunion.

The two were seen posing with Saga strapped to MGK’s chest as they walked through the glowing “LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow” display, according to Page Six

Fox kept it low-key in an all-black look and dark sunglasses, while MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, wore a tank top that showed off his tattoos along with baggy pants. Saga looked snug in a beanie and long-sleeved onesie as Fox pushed her stroller.

Their relationship ended shortly after Fox announced her pregnancy, but the pair have been spending more time together since welcoming Saga in March.

A source told People magazine that things have shifted. “He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official,” the source said.

According to the outlet, Fox is happy with how MGK has shown up for their daughter. “He’s amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him,” the source added.

