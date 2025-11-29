This is how Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving

Ben Affleck spends Thanksgiving with ex-Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck spent his Thanksgiving holiday with the family, joining Jennifer Garner and their children for a warm family dinner in Los Angeles.

The two continue to show that, even years after their split, co-parenting remains a priority.

Affleck was photographed arriving at Garner’s home on Thursday with their son Samuel and his mother, Chris Boldt.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, this year’s celebration mirrored last year’s plans, with the families coming together for the holiday.

“Ben and his mom joined,” the insider shared. “Jen makes it very special. She’s such a great chef.”

The source added that Garner “loves having her whole family together too,” and made it clear that “Ben’s always welcome at her house.”

The former couple have worked hard to maintain a close and supportive relationship since their 2015 separation and eventual divorce in 2018.

“Jen’s his biggest cheerleader,” the insider continued. “It took them years to get to this point, but Jen never gave up on him. And it’s all friendly and centered around the kids now.”

Garner’s relationship with longtime partner John Miller is also also steady, according to the insider.

Miller has “been incredibly patient and understanding of her family focus.” The source added that Garner is “happy with” the CaliBurger CEO, sharing, “He’s a great guy and treats Jen very well. She loves dating him.”

Affleck and Garner share three children, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Last month, Affleck showed appreciation for the way they co-parent during the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere, saying, “I could not be more proud of my children, I can’t even tell you. I’m very lucky that I’ve got a great partner, and we’ve got great kids. It’s the joy of my life, and I’m just very, very lucky. It makes me happy every day.”

Meanwhile, Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez appears to have ended for good after they finalized their divorce in January, despite the two sharing a friendly moment at the same premiere.

A source previously told Us Weekly, “There is nothing going on between them.”

For Affleck, this Thanksgiving was less about headlines and more about family, and it’s clear the tradition of spending the holiday together remains important for everyone involved.