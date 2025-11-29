Pakistan reaffirms support for Palestinian self-determination on solidarity day

This collage shows President Asif Zardari (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — RadioPakistan/X/Prime Minister's Office

Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to Palestinian: president.

We remain consistent in our efforts at all international fora: Zardari.

PM Shehbaz terms UN conference on two-state solution as ‘real opportunity’.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

Their statements were issued as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was being observed today (Saturday). The day has been marked annually on November 29 since it was designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1977.

Both the president and the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding position in support of Palestinian rights and called for renewed international efforts to end the humanitarian crisis.

In his message, President Zardari has said that Pakistan will continue to extend every possible political, diplomatic, humanitarian and moral support to its Palestinian brothers and sisters.

“We reiterate our unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” the president said in his message on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Paying high tribute to the valiant Palestinian people for writing a new chapter in the annals of history, with unparalleled courage, unyielding resilience and steadfast resolve in the face of enormous challenges, President Zardari said Pakistan attaches great importance to its historical and close relations with the brotherly State of Palestine.

“Pakistan stands firmly with the Palestinian people. Our support for the Palestinian cause is rooted in the universal values of human dignity, fairness and justice. The bond between the people of Pakistan and Palestine is one of deep affection and mutual respect,” he said, adding that even in the gravest of times, the Pakistani nation has stood shoulder to shoulder with its Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The president pointed out that support for the Palestinian people has been part of the very existence of Pakistan. Seven years before Pakistan was even born, the famous Lahore Resolution of 1940 contained a resolution of solidarity for the people of Palestine and their statehood.

He added that Pakistan has consistently condemned the atrocities of Israeli occupying forces in Gaza and has raised its voice for the Palestinians at every forum. We have repeatedly called for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, the protection of civilians and full accountability for the war crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupying forces.

“We remain consistent in our efforts at all international fora, including the United Nations, OIC, ICJ and NAM, for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

We have constructively engaged in the Gaza Peace Deal with the hope that it will bring an end to the unimaginable sufferings of Palestinians as a result of Israel’s aggression and crimes against humanity.”

He further added: “May the resilience of the Palestinian people inspire the conscience of the world and may justice and peace prevail, he prayed, adding, “It is my earnest desire to offer prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque beside my Palestinian brethren one day. Inshallah!”

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government and people of Pakistan, with unwavering resolve and commitment, stand with the brothers and sisters in Palestine.

“In recent years, the world has witnessed the martyrdom of more than 70,000 people in Gaza, including children, women, and men, who were caught in the relentless violence,” the premier said.

He added: “Gaza underwent brutal atrocities with the entire neighbourhoods erased and entire families wiped out. Homes, hospitals, schools, and the basic essential civic infrastructure have been reduced to rubble.”

In the wake of these grave realities, he said, there must be a full and credible accountability for the war crimes and genocidal actions committed against Palestinians by Israel, in accordance with international law.

“However, a real opportunity has emerged in the form of the high-level conference on the two-state solution and the Gaza peace plan. The ceasefire must be sustained. Israel must cease all violations and ensure unhindered humanitarian access. United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) must be fully enabled to resume its vital operations, without impediment or politicisation.”

PM added: “Most importantly, there must be a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian lands, including Gaza, as the people of Palestine deserve permanent peace and prosperity.”

“While the world condemns the relentless aggression in Gaza, we must not allow our attention to drift away from the grave situation in the West Bank,” he stressed.

He said: “The continued expansion of illegal settlements remains a blatant violation of international law and a major impediment to peace.”

"Pakistan remains firmly committed to a just, lasting, and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian question, based on the relevant and valid UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions. Pakistan reiterates its full support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, including the vital right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous state of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” he noted.

The prime minister said: “Today, and for always, Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with the Palestinian people. We stand by Palestinians in their just struggle, in their due resilience, and in their rightful aspiration for freedom, dignity, and peace.”