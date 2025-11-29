Joe Keery breaks silence on viral Steve Harrington wedding look

Joe Keery finally addressed the reason behind why he came as Steve Harrington at his friend’s wedding.

In the beginning of the fall season, Keery went viral after fans came across photos of him officiating a wedding in iconic Scoops Ahoy costume.

Explaining the reason why in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor set the record straight about his outfit choice.

He revealed that he donned Steve’s costume from season 3 of Stranger Things because his friends had a Halloween-themed ceremony.

“Amy Parris, who does costumes for the show, lent me the costume,” Keery said. “There’s a dozen costumes.”

The Free Guy star, who is also a musician, officiate the wedding of his close friend and Post Animal bandmate Matt Williams and Veronica Capaldi. Keery revealed that it was Capaldi who suggested that he dress up as Steve for the event.

“I was on tour earlier this year, and Matt and Veronica, who are in this picture, they’re getting married,” he said. “Veronica was like, ‘I think it’d be great. It’s a costume wedding. It’s Halloween. You should go as [Steve].’”

He further clarified that everyone else who attended the wedding also came in costumes, despite the viral images making it look like just him randomly decided to officiate his friend’s wedding as Steve.

To prove his point, Keery also brought a photo from the wedding party showing others in costumes too.

Keery reprised his role as Steve in Stranger Things fifth and final season, which premiered its first four episodes on November 26. Its second volume will release on Christmas Day and finale will drop on New Year’s Day.