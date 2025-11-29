'The Mummy' star addresses chances of potential fourth sequel

Brendan Fraser feels like 'rockstar' with 'The Mummy' fan convention

Brendan Fraser has broken his silence about the rumours circulating around a potential sequel to his 1999 iconic film, The Mummy.

The classic adventure action features Brendan alongside Rachel Weisz. The franchise has three films; the original The Mummy in 1999, The Mummy Returns 2001 and Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 2008.

There is speculation that a fourth part is in works.

Fraser has finally responded to the rumours saying that “anything is possible.”

He said, “Hey, anything’s possible at this point. It is speculation, and I would love to tell you … I would love to answer more about that. But my lips are kind of sealed.”

Brendan further spoke about the massive fan following that the franchise upholds.

“I am sorry, but I want you to know that there is a definite fan base”, he told Deadline.

The 56-year-old explained that he recently had an encounter with a fan convention in Minnesota, where he signed many autographs and felt like a rockstar.

The Whale actor claimed, “We were there to sign autographs, meet fans, but we did have a question-answer on stage in front of 3000 attendees and I thought we were rockstars too so much so like I walked off stage thinking, ‘Man I am gonna get a personality hangover out of those.”

Fraser and Weisz are in talks for the fourth installment of Mummy. Other details regarding the film and its plot have been kept under wrap.