'The Mummy' star addresses chances of potential fourth sequel

Brendan Fraser feels like 'rockstar' with 'The Mummy' fan convention

November 29, 2025

Brendan Fraser has broken his silence about the rumours circulating around a potential sequel to his 1999 iconic film, The Mummy.

The classic adventure action features Brendan alongside Rachel Weisz. The franchise has three films; the original The Mummy in 1999, The Mummy Returns 2001 and Tomb of the Dragon Emperor 2008.

There is speculation that a fourth part is in works.

Fraser has finally responded to the rumours saying that “anything is possible.”

He said, “Hey, anything’s possible at this point. It is speculation, and I would love to tell you … I would love to answer more about that. But my lips are kind of sealed.”

Brendan further spoke about the massive fan following that the franchise upholds.

“I am sorry, but I want you to know that there is a definite fan base”, he told Deadline.

The 56-year-old explained that he recently had an encounter with a fan convention in Minnesota, where he signed many autographs and felt like a rockstar.

The Whale actor claimed, “We were there to sign autographs, meet fans, but we did have a question-answer on stage in front of 3000 attendees and I thought we were rockstars too so much so like I walked off stage thinking, ‘Man I am gonna get a personality hangover out of those.”

Fraser and Weisz are in talks for the fourth installment of Mummy. Other details regarding the film and its plot have been kept under wrap. 

