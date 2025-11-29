Hilary Duff recalls working with ‘mean' Jennifer Coolidge in ‘Cinderella'

Hilary Duff remembers being scared of Jennifer Coolidge in ‘Cinderella'

Hillary Duff recalled her time on set of the 2004 movie, A Cinderella Story, and the intimidating experience she had with co-star Jennifer Coolidge.

Duff starred as Samantha “Sam” Montgomery, the Cinderella of the story, meanwhile, Coolidge stared as Fiona, the stepmother.

In an interview with Variety, the Lizzie McGuire star revealed how the The White Lotus actress was "mean" to her as being only a teenager, it was difficult to remember that Coolidge's iciness was performative and not personal.

"She was, like, mean to me, so it was a little scary because I was only 15 and she was just mean to me because she's my evil stepmother," Duff said. "At the time, I think I had to be like, 'You're filming a movie, you're filming a movie.'"

The Younger actress went on to laud her once-scary co-star for her success in the recent years.

"It's been so much fun to watch her career, because she just goes there in such a big way that it was really impressive and slightly intimidating as like a teenager," she said.

A Cinderella Story is a modern retelling of classic fairy tale, it follows Sam, high-school outcast who secretly falls for her online crush. With the help of her long-time friend Rhonda (Regina King), her life changes when she goes to her school dance in a gorgeous gown and mask, and learns her online crush is popular high school quarterback Austin (Chad Michael Murray).