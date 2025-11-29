Kris Jenner pushes Kardashians to decide their afterlife plans

Kris Jenner is already thinking ahead and wants her family united even then.

In the episode of The Kardashians, the 70-year-old matriarch said “it’s time” for the family to make decisions about their final resting places.

She and Khloé Kardashian, 41, head to a cemetery to look at burial plots, while Kris FaceTimes her daughters to pitch the idea of a shared mausoleum.

“Because I am this person who suffers from a tad of OCD and having things buttoned up and organized, I feel like it's my responsibility as the head of the family to get everybody on the same bandwagon to figure it out so that if something does happen, that we're prepared and nobody really has to panic,” Kris explains in a confessional.

Kris insists she knows she’s “going to heaven,” but says where her “Earthly body” rests still matters. Pointing to a plot next to Costco, she jokes to Khloé, “You could go to Costco, do your shopping, pop in, say hi to me.”

Khloé, however, prefers cremation — something Kris says Kylie Jenner doesn’t want for her. “You have to take into consideration everybody's feelings,” she told Khloé.

Kris even suggested moving Robert Kardashian Sr. to a family plot. Khloé responded, “I don’t know if that’s normal.”

Reflecting on losing her father at 19, Khloé said she wanted everything organised so her children, True and Tatum, aren’t left with difficult decisions. “Wouldn't you rather have me in a little jar in your house, than buried in dirt?” she added.

Kourtney said she wanted to be “buried,” Kim said she doesn’t “really care,” and Kendall admitted she “can’t” talk about death.

Kris ended with her signature humour, imagining herself “having a martini in heaven watching the show.”