Dua Lipa gets taste of Bogotá ahead of power-packed concert

November 29, 2025

Dua Lipa is exploring Bogotá ahead of delighting her fans with a power-packed concert later in the night.

Prior to taking the Estadio El Campín (also known as Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín) stage on Friday, November 28, the Levitating hitmaker got familiar with the capital of Colombia, its food, the culture and people.

Hours before her exciting gig in the city, home to popular museums, the Grammy winner offered some glimpses from her mini tour via an Instagram post.

“[blue heart emoji] BOGOTA, BOGOTA, BOTERO Y AREPAS [blue heart emoji] SEE YOU TONIGHT FOR A LOT OF FUN [blue heart emoji],” she captioned the carousel.

Among other photos, the New Love singer added an image of different meals, consisting of eggs, prawns and Arepas, the popular cuisine of Colombia and Venezuela.

The local fans were delighted to know she tried their cuisine, with one gushing in the comments, "She already ate arepa!"

“We received dualipa with arepa and egg and whey [heart eyes emoji] hahaha I love you my cuties,” another added.

Other images captured the 30-year-old Albanian pop star serving a sleek and stylish look in a light blue short skirt and matching crop jacket over a white inner.

She accessorised her attire with a pair of white heels and a shoulder bag.

