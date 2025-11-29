Ben Affleck spotted driving to Jennifer Garner's home with kids on Thanksgiving

Ben Affleck was seen driving towards his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's house in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving, a year after the pair sparked buzz with their reunion during the holiday.

Garner, 53, and Affleck, 53, have been co-parenting their children Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, ever since they split 10 years ago.

For context, Affleck recently faced another setback as Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary, Garner was reportedly a source of support for him.

Last Thanksgiving, Affleck and Garner put on a cosy display while volunteering at The Midnight Mission's annual charity lunch on Los Angeles' Skid Row.

Interestingly Garner attended the same charity event solo this year. Affleck, however, was seemingly stopped stopping by her house to spend part of the holiday with her and the children.

He was later seen driving this Thursday with Samuel in the backseat, but what caught fans' attention was the blonde woman in the front passenger seat, who appeared to be his mother Chris Boldt.

After the sighting, a source told People Magazine: 'Just like last year, Jen hosted Thanksgiving at her house. Ben and his mom joined.'