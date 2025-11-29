 
Morgan Freeman eager to work with THIS Hollywood icon

American actor and producer Morgan Freeman gets candid about working with this actor again

Geo News Digital Desk
November 29, 2025

Morgan Freeman has recently shared his wish to work with this legendary icon in a new interview.

The Bruce Almighty actor wants to make a movie with Meryl Streep while speaking with AARP The Magazine.

“Absolutely. Top of that list is Meryl… She’s the best,” said the 88-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Morgan talked about the actors he looked up in the industry and they were legendary Sidney Poitier describing him as a “mentor” and his “favourite character actor, Gary Cooper”.

“He was always right up to the money. He was always Gary Cooper, for one thing,” said the Lucy actor.

While speaking of the late icon, Morgan told the outlet, “Sidney was that Black actor who broke a mold.”

When asked about the actor he would like to work again in the past, The Bucket List actor added, “I dare not say because I’d leave too many people out.”

Interestingly, Morgan lately appeared on the big screen in this year's Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the third movie in the blockbuster heist series.

Meanwhile, Meryl also appeared in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building's fifth season.

The actress reportedly will make a comeback to the big screen to reprise her role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The movie is going to hit theatres to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

