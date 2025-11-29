 
Barbara Palvin reveals her favourite holiday season show

Barbara Palvin is giving nostalgic vibes with her recent Instagram post

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 29, 2025

Barbara Palvin is embracing the cozy spirit of the holiday season in her latest Instagram post.

With the caption, “time to start Gilmore Girls again,” she sets a warm, nostalgic tone that perfectly matches the soft autumnal feel of her photos.

In the first picture, Barbara wears a cream-colored cable-knit sweater tied casually at the waist, paired with a chic brown mini skirt. 

Her relaxed yet thoughtful pose captures the essence of fall. 

The super model kept her spirits high in her holiday carousel with another picture showing an empty glass of martini, must be a post party picture. 

Finally, Barbara steps outside into a wet, softly lit street, wrapped in a long, luxurious brown coat. The streetlights and string lights overhead create a magical, festive atmosphere. 

Her glance back towards the camera adds a playful, inviting touch, as if she’s ready to take on the season’s joys and adventures with warmth and style.

Barbara’s post also hints towards her all time favourite show to binge watch i.e. Gilmore Girls during holiday season.

Her Thanksgiving post met with many appreciative comments by fans with one saying: "A vision happy holidays Angel!!"

Another added: "martini night whennn"

While the third chimed in with greetings for the couple: "THESE PICTURES i hope you & dylan had a wonderful holiday :)!"

