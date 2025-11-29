Buckingham Palace releases historic documents for public amid Andrew blow

King Charles' office surprised fans by releasing historic documents days before Andrew's exit from the Royal Lodge.

On November 29, Buckingham Palace announced that the oldest document from royal archives will be shared with the public as part of the "Explore Your Archive" initiative.

In a statement released by the royal family, the monarch's spokesperson said, "The iconic Round Tower at Windsor Castle is home to hundreds of thousands of documents relating to the history of the Royal Family."

"Each year, we share items from the Royal Archives as part of the UK-wide initiative #ExploreYourArchive Week."

"This year’s selection includes the oldest document in the Archives, dating from 1297."

This update left royal fans excited. One wrote in the comments section, "can't wait to visit Windsor Castle this December."

Another fan penned, "I'd love to visit someday."

Importantly, the new statement followed reports that Andrew's relocation from the large Royal Lodge had been postponed due to storage issues in his new, smaller home at Sandringham.