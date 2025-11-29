 
Geo News

Zara, Mike Tindall team up with Sussexes pal after applauding for William

In 2026, Zara and Mike Tindall join forces with Harry, Meghan's friend for special event

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 29, 2025

Zara, Mike Tindall teams up with Sussexes pal after applauding for William
Zara, Mike Tindall teams up with Sussexes pal after applauding for William

Zara and Mike Tindall are set for another adventurous ride with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pals after supporting Prince William at a recent event. 

A joint post made by @magicmillionspolo and Mike revealed that the power couple is set to team up with Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier to take part in the  Magic Millions Carnival.

The event will take place on Australia's Gold Coast in January. 

The statement reads, "Their shared passion for the Carnival and horses brings incredible energy and star power to January on the Gold Coast."

For the unversed, Princess Anne's daughter has been a patron of Magic Millions Racing Women since 2012.

Zara and Mike, the former rugby player, are often spotted in Australia to take part in sports events. 

On the other hand, Harry's friend Nacho, who is a renowned polo player, is an ambassador for the foundation. 

It is important to note that this update followed Zara and Mike's praise of the Prince of Wales, who delivered a powerful speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London.

More From Royals

Buckingham Palace releases historic documents for public
Buckingham Palace releases historic documents for public
Prince Harry's biggest truth about Meghan Markle revealed
Prince Harry's biggest truth about Meghan Markle revealed
Princess Eugenie leaves Andrew, Sarah chaos behind with fun family outing
Princess Eugenie leaves Andrew, Sarah chaos behind with fun family outing
King Charles uncle given meaningful royal task
King Charles uncle given meaningful royal task
Beatrice, Eugenie set to make tough call as new warning issued
Beatrice, Eugenie set to make tough call as new warning issued
Meghan Markle accused of turning children into 'clickbait assets'
Meghan Markle accused of turning children into 'clickbait assets'
Meghan ‘surprises' Kate Middleton with latest baby bump photo
Meghan ‘surprises' Kate Middleton with latest baby bump photo
Prince William, Princess Kate make secret plans before taking over throne
Prince William, Princess Kate make secret plans before taking over throne
Royal staffer reacts to ‘offensive' rumour about Prince Harry, Meghan
Royal staffer reacts to ‘offensive' rumour about Prince Harry, Meghan