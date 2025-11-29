Zara, Mike Tindall team up with Sussexes pal after applauding for William

Zara, Mike Tindall teams up with Sussexes pal after applauding for William

Zara and Mike Tindall are set for another adventurous ride with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pals after supporting Prince William at a recent event.

A joint post made by @magicmillionspolo and Mike revealed that the power couple is set to team up with Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier to take part in the Magic Millions Carnival.

The event will take place on Australia's Gold Coast in January.

The statement reads, "Their shared passion for the Carnival and horses brings incredible energy and star power to January on the Gold Coast."

For the unversed, Princess Anne's daughter has been a patron of Magic Millions Racing Women since 2012.

Zara and Mike, the former rugby player, are often spotted in Australia to take part in sports events.

On the other hand, Harry's friend Nacho, who is a renowned polo player, is an ambassador for the foundation.

It is important to note that this update followed Zara and Mike's praise of the Prince of Wales, who delivered a powerful speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London.