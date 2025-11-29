US Army's secret mind-control unit releases chilling new video with cryptic message

A United States (U.S.) military’s secret mind-control program has released a new recruitment video with a cryptic tone.

The unit, responsible for analyzing the enemy’s behavior, communication and thinking, is known as 4th Psychological Operations-Airborne (4th PSYOP) and it is based in Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

The video shows soldiers in uniforms standing among civilians and a voice in the background says, “We are everywhere.”

The voiceover continues over different visuals: “There’s another force applied in combat that we generally don’t think of as a weapon of war. That weapon is words.”

Just before ending the reel, the narrator repeats, “We are everywhere. Words are our weapon.”

The last cut features the QR code, taking the viewer to a website where they can apply to join the 4th PSYOP.

The video is being hailed as one of the most compelling recruitment adverts by the Army that’ll attract almost all kinds of people, including the lowkeys who make viral memes from behind the scenes and the daring ones who can jump off the plane without even blinking.

The video also features the WWII Ghost Army, officially known as the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops. It conducted battlefield deceptions using inflatable tanks, sound effects, fake radio messages, and impersonation to mislead German forces.