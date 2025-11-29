Emma Chamberlain breaks silence on 'turbulent' split with Role Model

Role Model and Emma Chamberlain parted ways after three years together

Role Model and Emma Chamberlain kept their relationship mostly private and kept silent about the breakup as well, except the singer releasing an album about it, but the YouTube star is now ready to talk about it.

The 24-year-old influencer admitted that her ex-boyfriend’s album about their breakup came as a surprise, as it gave her a completely new perspective on her own relationship.

During Chamberlain’s recent appearance on In Your Dreams podcast, the media personality told host Owen Thiele, "I learned about my own relationship through the music," adding, “Like I've learned truly how perhaps people have felt about me through music, which is great, but it's also kind of like it's weird when you hear more in the music than in real life. You're like, 'Wait, really? You feel that way?'"

The Sally, When The Wine Runs Out hitmaker, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, made his album, Kansas Anymore, inspired by his breakup with Chamberlain.

Pillsbury previously also wrote songs which celebrated the former couple’s love, but the social media star noted that music wasn’t what attracted him to the notice me singer.

“Like that was irrelevant. Yeah. Like I didn't care about that," she said; however, Chamberlain noted that it was becoming a pattern when she began dating another musician, Peter McPoland, after her split from Pillsbury.

When Thiele asked why she keeps dating musicians, she laughed and responded, "To quote Sabrina Carpenter, once again, 'I swear they choose me. I'm not choosing them,'" referring to Carpenter’s hit track, Manchild.

Chamberlain admitted that currently she is taking time off from dating and focusing on herself, after she recently parted ways with McPoland.