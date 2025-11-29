Katie Price shares health update about son Harvey

Katie Price son Harvey loses weight

Katie Price gladly shared health update about her son Harvey as he lost weight recently.

The 47-year-old took to Snapchat to put up a carousal of pictures of her son standing on weighing scales.

The proud mother revealed that the 23-year-old has lost an incredible five stone without the aid of weight-loss injections.

The mother-of-five shared photos of Harvey measuring his weight wearing his favourite frog headband and smiling with arms outstretched.

Another picture showed the scales reading 161.5kg.

Katie wrote over the picture, “I can’t believe this is how much Harv weighs now!”

Peter Andre’s ex last gave an update on her son’s weight loss journey in October.

Harvey has been diagnosed with complex medical conditions including Prader-Willi Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes excessive appetite and weight gain, and autism.

Katie explained that the doctors have put him on a carefully managed diet plan.

They want him to attempt weight loss naturally before putting him on medications for it.

Katie previously shared on her podcast that Harvey will soon start taking Mounjaro.

It is an NHS-approved jab originally designed for type 2 diabetes, but now it is being widely used for weight management.

She added that the effect of new weight-loss drug is also being tested.