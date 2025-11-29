Jenna Ortega weighs in on risks of AI in Hollywood

Jenna Ortega has recently opened up about the risks of artificial intelligence in Hollywood at the Marrakech Film Festival on November 29.

The Wednesday star, who’s serving on the jury at the Moroccan festival was asked to share their opinion on “proliferation of AI in cinema” at the press conference on Saturday morning.

“We just always take things too far and I think it’s very easy to be terrified — I know I am — of deep uncertainty,” said the 23-year-old, per Variety.

Jenna revealed that with AI, “it kind of feels like we’ve opened Pandora’s box in a way”.

Interestingly, the Miller’s Girl actress noted that AI could not take place of artists and creative community.

Jenna believed that in these difficult and confusing times, oftentimes “it pushes the artist to speak out more, to do more, for there to be this new awakening and passion and protection and I want to assume and hope that that’s the case”.

However, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress mentioned that there’s “certain things that AI just isn’t able to replicate”.

“There’s beauty in difficulty and there’s beauty in mistakes, and a computer can’t do that. A computer has no soul,” explained Jenna.

Meanwhile, the Scream VI actress expressed hope that AI would come to a point where “it becomes sort of mental junk food”.

“I think, as terrible as it is to say, sometimes audiences need to be deprived of something in order to appreciate something again,” concluded Jenna.