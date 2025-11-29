Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker on his 12th death anniversary: Photo

Vin Diesel has recently paid heartbreaking tribute to Fast & Furious late actor Paul Walker on the 12th anniversary of his tragic death.

The American actor and movie-maker shared a heartfelt throwback photo on Instagram on November 29 featuring both stars in one frame.

In the picture, Vin could be seen standing with his arms crossed, wearing a black pant and shirt as he looked down toward the late actor, who was sitting on a low step, wearing a blue plaid shirt with dark-coloured pant. Paul seemingly looked tired or thoughtful.

“Twelve years… tomorrow…” wrote the 58-year-old in an emotional caption.

After Vin’s social media post, fans also showed their love to the late actor in the comment section.

One said, “Gone but won't ever be forgotten… Missing you, Paul.”

Another remarked, “The cutest picture… I love you Paul, I love you Vin.”

“Paul Walker was a symbol of heroism, may God have mercy on him,” mentioned some other user.

A fourth one added, “Legends never die.”

For those unversed, Paul, who reportedly died in a car crash on November 30, 2013, at age 40, left Fast & Furious fans and cast shocked at the time.

Meanwhile, Vin has been posting tributes to his close friend every year, keeping his memory alive.