 
Geo News

Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker on his 12th death anniversary: Photo

'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel shares candid picture of his close friend and late co-star Paul Walker

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 29, 2025

Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker on his 12th death anniversary: Photo
Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker on his 12th death anniversary: Photo

Vin Diesel has recently paid heartbreaking tribute to Fast & Furious late actor Paul Walker on the 12th anniversary of his tragic death.

The American actor and movie-maker shared a heartfelt throwback photo on Instagram on November 29 featuring both stars in one frame.

In the picture, Vin could be seen standing with his arms crossed, wearing a black pant and shirt as he looked down toward the late actor, who was sitting on a low step, wearing a blue plaid shirt with dark-coloured pant. Paul seemingly looked tired or thoughtful.

“Twelve years… tomorrow…” wrote the 58-year-old in an emotional caption.

After Vin’s social media post, fans also showed their love to the late actor in the comment section.

One said, “Gone but won't ever be forgotten… Missing you, Paul.”

Another remarked, “The cutest picture… I love you Paul, I love you Vin.”

“Paul Walker was a symbol of heroism, may God have mercy on him,” mentioned some other user.

A fourth one added, “Legends never die.”

For those unversed, Paul, who reportedly died in a car crash on November 30, 2013, at age 40, left Fast & Furious fans and cast shocked at the time.

Meanwhile, Vin has been posting tributes to his close friend every year, keeping his memory alive.

More From Entertainment

Katie Price shares health update about son Harvey
Katie Price shares health update about son Harvey
Cynthia Erivo, Queen Latifah share iconic Thanksgiving Day parade moment
Cynthia Erivo, Queen Latifah share iconic Thanksgiving Day parade moment
Robbie Williams daughter melts hearts with kind gesture
Robbie Williams daughter melts hearts with kind gesture
Conner Floyd addresses his dramatic exit from ‘Young and the Restless'
Conner Floyd addresses his dramatic exit from ‘Young and the Restless'
JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes relationship status: Look inside!
JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes relationship status: Look inside!
Kerry Katona balances friendship with Katie Price and respect for Emily Andre video
Kerry Katona balances friendship with Katie Price and respect for Emily Andre
Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse expecting first child? Details inside
Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse expecting first child? Details inside
Michael B. Jordan's tribute melts hearts on Chadwick Boseman's 49th birthday
Michael B. Jordan's tribute melts hearts on Chadwick Boseman's 49th birthday
Rihanna shares rare insights into family holiday traditions video
Rihanna shares rare insights into family holiday traditions