Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran put conflict to rest with sweet gesture

Ed Sheeran reveals how Taylor Swift made up after viral complaint

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift might not be able to instantly connect with each other due to the former’s disinterest in cell phones, but they are still the best of friends.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Shape of You hitmaker, 34, buried the hatchet after they took a dig at each other in their respective interviews because of Swift failing to inform Sheeran of her engagement.

During his latest interview, the Play singer shared that the longtime friends caught up in person and discussed their latest life updates.

“My way of viewing it is, like, me and Taylor are mates, and I will see her. I saw her a week after that happened … and you talk in person,” Sheeran told Access Hollywood.

The Sapphire singer told the outlet that he had a “four-hour catch-up” with the Anti-Hero hitmaker, and they have always shared a consistent friendship this way.

“I’m not self-conscious about my relationship with her. We’ve been friends for very, very many years [and] we’re super close,” Sheeran said, adding, “When we see each other, we lock back into where we left off, and I love it.”

This comes after the Bad Habits singer revealed that he learnt about the Grammy winner and her fiancé, Travis Kelce’s engagement through social media.

Explaining her perspective, the Opalite songstress presented her defence, saying she couldn’t reach Sheeran because “he doesn’t have a phone.”