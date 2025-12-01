Top 8 Christmas K-Dramas that will steal your heart this season

Top 8 December K-dramas every fan should add to their year-end bucket list today

As the craze for Korean dramas grows over the world, so are people's "to-watch" lists expanding with many viewers feeling perplexed over which series to see next.

But fret not! We have compiled a list that picks the best dramas for you to swoon over next until New Year's eve.

1. Made in Korea

Hyun Bin is finally gracing screens after what feels like an eternity, and fans everywhere can breathe a collective sigh of joy.

His latest project is a gripping thriller set in the turbulent 1970s, following Baek Ki Tae, a man obsessed with wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young, who risks everything to stop him.

The drama comes from the mind of Park Eun Kyo and also marks a reunion for Woo and Hyun Bin after Harbin (2024), promising the same electric chemistry fans loved last time.

Dropping on Disney+ on December 24 with the first two episodes, this six-part series is just the beginning.

2. The Price of Confession

If you loved Crash Landing on You, get ready for another emotional rollercoaster landing on Netflix this December 5th.

Directed by everyone’s favourite Lee Jeong-ho, this 12-episode mystery thriller promises tension, twists, and top-tier acting.

The drama follows Yoon-su (Jeon Do-yeon), a teacher accused of her husband’s murder, and Mo-eun (Kim Go-eun), a mysterious inmate with a dangerous offer: confess to the crime and risk a deadly bargain.

The Price of Confession





3. I Dol I

The next binge-worthy obsession is here for mystery K-drama lovers, with Choi Soo-young taking the lead as a “lawyer for villains.”

She has secretly been fangirling over the boy band Gold Boys for a decade.

Directed by Lee Gwang Young, the series promises loads of laughter. Premiering December 22nd on Netflix, the 12-episode series will be available to stream globally.

I Dol I





4. Love Me

Love Me sounds like a cosy drama premiering on December 19th that will keep you glued to the screen and reaching for tissues.

This 12-episode Swedish remake is a mix of family tension, swoon-worthy romance, and emotional fireworks.

Seo Hyun-jin stars as Seo Joon-kyeong, an obstetrician-gynecologist who seems to have it all, but beneath her polished exterior lies a heart weighed down by loneliness and past family tragedy.

When the mysterious next-door neighbor Joo Do-hyun enters her life, cracks begin to form in her carefully constructed façade, leading to awkward sparks.

5. Pro Bono

This comedy-drama follows Kang David, a super-efficient judge who’s basically the king of the courtroom but also low-key obsessed with money and all things shiny.

Life throws him a curveball, though, and suddenly Kang David swaps the judge’s bench for the world of public interest law.

Starring Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, and Kang Hyung Suk.

Releasing on tvN on December 6, 2025, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday.

6. Surely Tomorrow

The man who has been at the heart of K-entertainment for years has returned.

Park Seo-joon from Itaewon Class leads the romantic comedy Surely Tomorrow as Lee Gyeong-do, an entertainment reporter who’s basically your average office guy—except his love life is messier than any scandal he covers.

Seo Ji-woo (Won Ji-an) is his first love, his second chance, and his second heartbreak.

These two dated in their 20s, broke up, tried again at 28, broke up again—you get the pattern. Eight years later, fate decides to stir the pot one more time.

From writer Yoo Young-ah, the drama lands on JTBC/Prime Video on December 6, and it’s giving full rom-com chaos.

7. Cashero

What if saving the world emptied your wallet?

Netflix’s newest superhero saga flips the genre on its head as Kang Sang-woong your average public servant with not so average strength discovers that every punch comes with a price tag.

When villains start hunting powered humans, he’s forced to team up with a telekinetic and an activated lawyer to stop the chaos.

Coming to Netflix on December 26.

Cashero releasing on Netflix on December 26, 2025

8. First Man

MBC’s First Man is about to double your holiday drama intake.

Hahm Eun Jung switches between Oh Jang Mi, who dreams of opening her own restaurant, and Ma Seo Rin, the spoiled chaebol princess who treats trouble like a hobby.

When their tangled lives collide, revenge, secrets, and identity theft turn the twins’ world into a full-time plot twist.

First Man premieres on December 15, proving once again that one Hahm Eun Jung simply wasn’t enough.

Two sisters, two personalities, and twice the chaos

If you’re looking for dramas to wrap up the year with, these are some of my must-watch picks.

1. When Life Gives You Tangerines:

Full of those little moments that stick with you.

2. Love Scout:

If you are obsessed with the simple, no-frills romance.

3. Our Unwritten Seoul:

A story that hits hard if you’ve ever felt overlooked. 4. Nine Puzzles:

Both Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku lit up the screen, and their performances elevated the twisty, engaging plot. 5. The Trauma Code: