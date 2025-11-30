When is GTA 6 coming? Another delay pushes back release

When is GTA 6 coming?

In light of a new development that's causing a buzz online, it appears that GTA 6 fans will have to be more patient, as the developers have once again pushed back the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Now, the new GTA 6 release date is 19 November 2026.

The latest postponement in the rollout of GTA 6 has ignited a mix of frustration and optimism among fans. The studio announced the delay through its social media channels, explaining that the team needs more time to polish the game and deliver the quality expected from one of the world’s biggest gaming franchises.

These extra months are crucial to ensuring GTA 6 launches without major bugs, glitches, or technical issues, said the company, emphasising that delaying GTA 6 now will prevent bigger problems from emerging later. This assurance highlights the studio's commitment to maintaining high development standards.

Timeline of GTA 6 delays

GTA 6 has now been officially postponed twice.

Original GTA 6 release window : Autumn 2025

: Autumn 2025 First revised date : May 2026

: May 2026 New release date for GTA 6: 19 November 2026

This ever-extending schedule adds to the game’s already lengthy development cycle, as GTA 6 has been in the works for over a decade now, following the release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013, which sold over 220 million copies and shaped the dynamics of modern open-world gaming.

The enormous hype around the GTA 5 sequel was evident when the first GTA 6 trailer was teased in December 2023 and shattered online viewership records.

Will GTA 6 be exclusive to PS5 and not PC?

Much to the dismay of PC gamers, GTA 6 will be launched exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Rockstar confirmed.

Much like the previous GTA titles, the PC version of GTA 6 is expected to arrive later, though no official timeline has been announced.