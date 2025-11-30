 
Holly Swinburn opens up on painful breakup with Freddy Brazier

Holly is newly single and expecting a baby with Freddy's child

November 30, 2025

Holly opened up that she had supported Freddy in every circumstances

Freddy Brazier's pregnant ex-girlfriend Holly Swinburn has set the record straight about their breakup after learning that he had 'partied with girls and smoked cannabis in her home' while she was abroad.

Holly, 22, is newly single and expecting a baby with Freddy's child.

 There have been reports that the split turned messy, with Holly allegedly wanting to take Freddy's dog, a bully breed named Pablo, following the breakup.

Speaking for the first time since the split, Holly opened up that she had supported Freddy in every circumstances, but the situation became untenable once she discovered what had happened in her home during her trip.

Speaking to The Sun via a video, she said:' While I have on a pre-booked holiday with my mum, nan and brother I trusted Freddy with my house and my dog Pablo. 

'I have since found out that the dog was left alone for long periods and Freddy was bringing people into my home without permission.

'He messaged me at 3am with a picture of five people, including two girls. He told me he had been in my flat smoking weed with them.'

Holly also revealed that she faced verbal abuse from both Freddy and his grandmother, Jackiey Budden.

For those unversed, Freddy contacted Holly in June on Tiktok during the early stages of their romance. Initially, he was concerned the baby wasn't his, but a paternity test proved he is the father.

Holly is now currently enjoying a family holiday in Thailand posted a picture of herself and captioned the image:

'I am healing and breaking at the same time but I am moving forward.'

Freddy and Holly's split came just days after it emerged Freddy's father, Jeff Brazier, had separated from wife Kate Dwyer.

