Meghan Markle is making shopping a 'full circle moment'

Meghan Markle’s As Ever online store may not yet be giving Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop a run for its money, but the Duchess of Sussex is still finding her stride.

According to fresh data from Similarweb, AsEver.com saw 196,831 visits in October, just a quarter of Goop’s traffic, which racked up 812,462 visits.

The brand, launched in April alongside Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, initially sold out minutes after each restock.

Lately, those quick sellouts have become less frequent but the boutique’s lower “bounce rate” shows visitors are sticking around to explore rather than clicking away.

A Sussex insider told Newsweek, “Some of the gremlins that were there at the start supply chain, production, scalability have been ironed out.

The business is still young, but it’s going really, really well. It’s starting to find its stride.”

The site saw a spike in November sales leading up to Thanksgiving, boosted by a cheeky 20% site wide discount.

Meghan is also gearing up for the next chapter of her Netflix series with the festive special With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, which she called a “full circle moment” on social media.

The Duchess also announced a pop up store in West Hollywood.

“So excited to introduce @aseverofficial x @sohohouse," she said.