Duke of Kent’s rarely sighted grandson seen for the first time at ‘important’ event

Duke of Kent’s rarely seen grandson, Albert Windsor, made a striking entrance into the public eye on November 29 at one of Paris’ most glamorous annual events.

The 18 year old son of Lord Nicholas Windsor attended the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Albert escorted Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon, goddaughter of former King Juan Carlos of Spain.

Ahead of the ball, she teased fans on social media with several gorgeous Tony Ward couture ensembles in preparation for the big night.

Albert is the eldest child of Lord Nicholas Windsor and his estranged wife, Paola Louise Marica Doimi de Lupis, and grandson of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

Alongside his younger brothers, Leopold, 16, and Louis, 11, Albert has largely stayed out of the public spotlight.

This Parisian outing comes just two months after he celebrated his 18th birthday and follows his recent appearance with his siblings at their grandmother’s funeral at Westminster Cathedral in September.