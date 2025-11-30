 
Geo News

Duke of Kent's rarely sighted grandson seen for the first time at ‘important' event

Albert Windsor steals the spotlight escorting Spanish royal goddaughter

By
Iqra Khalid
|

November 30, 2025

Duke of Kent’s rarely sighted grandson seen for the first time at ‘important’ event
Duke of Kent’s rarely sighted grandson seen for the first time at ‘important’ event

Duke of Kent’s rarely seen grandson, Albert Windsor, made a striking entrance into the public eye on November 29 at one of Paris’ most glamorous annual events. 

The 18 year old son of Lord Nicholas Windsor attended the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Albert escorted Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon, goddaughter of former King Juan Carlos of Spain. 

Ahead of the ball, she teased fans on social media with several gorgeous Tony Ward couture ensembles in preparation for the big night.

Albert is the eldest child of Lord Nicholas Windsor and his estranged wife, Paola Louise Marica Doimi de Lupis, and grandson of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent. 

Alongside his younger brothers, Leopold, 16, and Louis, 11, Albert has largely stayed out of the public spotlight.

This Parisian outing comes just two months after he celebrated his 18th birthday and follows his recent appearance with his siblings at their grandmother’s funeral at Westminster Cathedral in September. 

More From Royals

Princess Kate convinces Prince William to join her 'crazy' adventure
Princess Kate convinces Prince William to join her 'crazy' adventure
Kate Middleton gets support from King Charles after row with Camilla
Kate Middleton gets support from King Charles after row with Camilla
Sarah Ferguson makes bold plan to bounce back: 'I won't be silenced'
Sarah Ferguson makes bold plan to bounce back: 'I won't be silenced'
Prince Harry receives strict orders on next meeting with King Charles
Prince Harry receives strict orders on next meeting with King Charles
King Charles request for Andrew faces unexpected delay: ‘Act in line'
King Charles request for Andrew faces unexpected delay: ‘Act in line'
King Charles pens personal message after great loss of dear friend
King Charles pens personal message after great loss of dear friend
Kensington Palace makes statement as key meeting leaves William emotional
Kensington Palace makes statement as key meeting leaves William emotional
King Charles' secret party garden revealed by royal member
King Charles' secret party garden revealed by royal member
Prince William 'deliberately' poisoning trees to cause UK 'criminal damage'
Prince William 'deliberately' poisoning trees to cause UK 'criminal damage'