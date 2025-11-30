Kelly Osbourne shares emotional memory of Ozzy putting up Christmas decorations

Kelly Osbourne took a memory down lane as she shared a sweet moment of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, putting up their Christmas decorations, while the family spends their first festive season without him.

For those unversed, the Black Sabath legend breathed his last at the age of 76 on July 22 at his UK home, surrounded by his immediate family.

And Kelly, 41, touched upon about The Osbourne's festive tradition of decorating the Christmas tree together, in a clip seen by The Sun.

Explaining about the family rituals, she revealed that their celebrations will never be the same now that Ozzy is gone.

She shared a video of her late father detangling Christmas lights and getting into the festive spirit.

Reposting from another online user, she penned: 'We are meant to be putting up the Christmas tree today! It won't be the same.'

For those unversed, Ozzy had been living with Parkinson's Disease for six years before his death.

Following the news of Ozzy's passing, his wife Sharon opened up on social media to thank fans for the 'overwhelming love and support' shown towards her by his fans.

Sharon admitted she had been 'carried through' by those around her, adding she was 'still finding her footing' after losing her husband for 43 years.