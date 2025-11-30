 
Geo News

Nina Dobrev swaps heartbreak for beach vibes on latest getaway

Nina Dobrev leans on loved ones during her first Thanksgiving after Shaun White breakup

By
Geo Election Cell
|

November 30, 2025

Nina Dobrev swaps heartbreak for beach vibes on latest getaway
Nina Dobrev swaps heartbreak for beach vibes on latest getaway

Nina Dobrev turned to her close-knit circle of friends to celebrate her first Thanksgiving after parting ways with her longtime love, Shaun White.

The Vampire Diaries star enjoyed a sun-soaked Mexican getaway during this years’ festive holidays.

Rocking a black and white striped bikini and sunglasses, the Canadian beauty was photographed hanging out with friends at a beach resort and catching some rays.

Among other snapshots circulating on social media, one image showed The Originals alum hoisted a large beach umbrella on her shoulder while carrying a beverage in other hand and flashing a bright smile.

Nina Dobrev swaps heartbreak for beach vibes on latest getaway

Flaunting her toned body, she was also captured happily emerging from the waves after taking a dip in the ocean with one of her pals.

For the unversed, the bikini-clad actress’ holiday beach vacation comes two months after she ended her engagement to White, 39, after five years together.

This marked her first Thanksgiving celebrations as a single woman after ending her five year long relationship with the Olympic champion.

Hot on the heels of their breakup, the 36-year-old actress sparked romance rumours with Zac Efron. 

They were seen cosying up to each other during a yacht vacation with friends off the coast of Sardinia. Dobrev later denied such speculations.

More From Entertainment

Kim Petras breaks silence on 'selling out' accustaions
Kim Petras breaks silence on 'selling out' accustaions
Elizabeth Olsen reflects on working with Miles Teller in ‘Eternity'
Elizabeth Olsen reflects on working with Miles Teller in ‘Eternity'
Why Taylor Swift fans are furious over Eras Tour docuseries promo?
Why Taylor Swift fans are furious over Eras Tour docuseries promo?
Kelly Osbourne shares emotional memory of Ozzy putting up Christmas decorations
Kelly Osbourne shares emotional memory of Ozzy putting up Christmas decorations
Holly Swinburn opens up on painful breakup with Freddy Brazier
Holly Swinburn opens up on painful breakup with Freddy Brazier
Missing 'Stranger Things' already? Here are 5 shows that match vibe
Missing 'Stranger Things' already? Here are 5 shows that match vibe
Fans freak out as Max reappears in 'Stranger Things': 'Missed this diva!'
Fans freak out as Max reappears in 'Stranger Things': 'Missed this diva!'
Quentin Tarantino shocks fans with never-before-seen 'Kill Bill' chapter for 'Fortnite'
Quentin Tarantino shocks fans with never-before-seen 'Kill Bill' chapter for 'Fortnite'
Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals Broadway role fit for Jonathan Bailey
Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals Broadway role fit for Jonathan Bailey