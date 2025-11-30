Nina Dobrev swaps heartbreak for beach vibes on latest getaway

Nina Dobrev turned to her close-knit circle of friends to celebrate her first Thanksgiving after parting ways with her longtime love, Shaun White.

The Vampire Diaries star enjoyed a sun-soaked Mexican getaway during this years’ festive holidays.

Rocking a black and white striped bikini and sunglasses, the Canadian beauty was photographed hanging out with friends at a beach resort and catching some rays.

Among other snapshots circulating on social media, one image showed The Originals alum hoisted a large beach umbrella on her shoulder while carrying a beverage in other hand and flashing a bright smile.

Flaunting her toned body, she was also captured happily emerging from the waves after taking a dip in the ocean with one of her pals.

For the unversed, the bikini-clad actress’ holiday beach vacation comes two months after she ended her engagement to White, 39, after five years together.

This marked her first Thanksgiving celebrations as a single woman after ending her five year long relationship with the Olympic champion.

Hot on the heels of their breakup, the 36-year-old actress sparked romance rumours with Zac Efron.

They were seen cosying up to each other during a yacht vacation with friends off the coast of Sardinia. Dobrev later denied such speculations.