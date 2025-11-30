JLo mocked over engagement rings campaign after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has recently been mocked by fans after she launches a new campaign for engagement rings.

The Marry Me star, who became the global ambassador of Turkish jeweler Zen Diamond and reportedly collected six engagement rings after many relationships, was paid $10million for the campaign.

A marketing insider spilled to Radar Online, “People immediately started joking she would be seen as a curse on Zen's engagement rings.”

“Who does she think she is being the face of engagement rings with her relationship history? And who is going to buy them?” said a source.

An insider revealed that JLo “knew what the blowback would be over this, but she seemingly doesn't care”.

“She wanted a campaign that kept her in cash,” remarked a source.

Interestingly, JLo’s failed relationship implied that she wasn’t a great candidate for the brand.

An insider added, “Whoever is behind marketing for Zen Diamond needs sacked!”

Meanwhile, Zen Diamond chairman Emil Guzelis stated, “JLo is more than an international icon – she represents power, authenticity and timeless beauty.”

Her engagement campaign came as Jennifer earned $2million by singing at a big-money Indian wedding.

Moreover, JLo is all set for a Las Vegas residency, with media reports indicated that she was in talks for a $1million-per-show deal.

However, the outlet noted that it was in jeopardy as of May 2024 due to low sales for her This Is Me album.