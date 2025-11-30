Millie Bobby Brown doubles down on response to David Harbour bullying claims

The 21-year-old actress was reported to have filed a complaint against her on-screen father, 50

Millie Bobby Brown is putting those David Harbour bullying rumours to rest once and for all.

The 21-year-old actress is insisting she “felt safe” working with Harbour, 50, on Stranger Things, despite a recent report alleging she filed “pages and pages” of bullying complaints.

In a new interview with Deadline published Friday, November 27, Brown emphasised their long-standing bond and the trust they’ve built over a decade of playing the show’s beloved father-daughter duo.

Brown acknowledged that many of their scenes together have been emotionally demanding, but said the intensity only strengthened their connection. “Of course I felt safe, I mean, we’ve worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set,” she told the outlet.

The Enola Holmes actress added that portraying Hopper and Eleven naturally brought them closer: “We also play father and daughter so naturally, we have a closer bond… especially in Season 2.”

According to Brown, the pair worked “really closely” to prepare for their final season together. “David and I have a great relationship… I really am excited for everyone to see the labour of love and hard work we’ve put into the closure of our relationship,” she said, noting that Hopper-and-Eleven fans should expect impactful moments. “It makes me want to bring my A game every single time.”

Brown’s comments follow a Daily Mail report alleging she filed a bullying and harassment claim before Season 5 filming began. She briefly addressed the controversy during the Season 5 world premiere of Stranger Things on November 6, telling The Hollywood Reporter in a report published November 26 that she values her friendship with Harbour and the rest of the cast “more than anything else.”

Executive producer Shawn Levy also spoke with the outlet, saying he’d seen “wildly inaccurate” versions of the story but emphasised that “you have to create a respectful workplace.”

Levy added, “So we did everything to build that environment, and we're proud of the fact that we did so.”