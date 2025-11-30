 
Kelly Clarkson unlocks uncharted territory with 'Since U Been Gone'

Kelly Clarkson released 'Since U Been Gone' as the second single of her 2004 album 'Breakaway'

November 30, 2025

Kelly Clarkson unlocks uncharted territory with 'Since U Been Gone'

Kelly Clarkson has stepped into an uncharted territory with one of her hit songs.

The Voice coach has broken new grounds with Since U Been Gone as she officially joined Spotify’s Billions Club.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host has hit a major milestone, marking a huge streaming achievement as the track became her first to surpass one billion streams on the platform.

The 43-year-old superstar earned her place in the streaming service’s elite circle with her pop-rock anthem, which was released in 2004.

For the unversed, Since U Been Gone was released as the second single from Clarkson’s 2004 album, Breakaway.

The music video of the song earned two MTV Video Music Awards in 2005 for best female video and best pop video.

The song also landed the American Idol alum a Grammy Award in 2006 for best female pop vocal performance.

While Clarkson has unlocked this achievement just recently, over two decades after dropping Since U been Gone, it is pertinent to note that several of her other popular tracks aren’t far behind to achieve this milestone.

Her song Underneath the Tree had around 870 million streams at press time, while Because of You and Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) have each hit more than 800 million streams.

