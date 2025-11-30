Amanda Seyfried gets honest about motherhood struggle and acting career

Amanda Seyfried has recently made honest confession about her motherhood struggle with her acting career.

The Dear John actress, who shares two kids with husband Thomas Sadoski, spoke to US Weekly and said, “Honestly, right now, it’s really hard.”

Reflecting on balancing career and motherhood, Amanda told the outlet, “This is the most I’ve ever worked with two kids, and I’ve never had two movies come out at the same time.”

“And so, I’m a little bit banana right now,” continued the 39-year-old.

Interestingly, Amanda’s two new releases The Housemaid and The Testament of Ann Lee now earned her career-best reviews.

Mean Girls actress pointed out that they “couldn’t be more different and I am very equally proud of both”.

I’ll be honest, The Housemaid is … do not read [the book] until you’ve seen the movie because then it will ruin the twists for you,” explained Amanda.

While speaking of her Paul Feig’s new thriller, the Ted 2 actress mentioned, “This is exactly what we needed, especially around the holidays. Do you know what I mean?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Amanda revealed that her “girlfriends” keep her sane as a working mother when she’s not acting.

“We did a bunch of trips this year together, which is always fun, because we have girls’ night out, and it’s necessary when you have two kids each,” stated the Jennifer's Body actress.

Amanda further said, “It’s been really fun, actually, because there’s always something planned.”

“It’s so nice to have those relationships. We’ve been through adolescence [together] and to still be friends with them? They’ve seen [me] at, you know, really insane, chaotic times,” added the actress.