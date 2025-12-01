King Charles and Queen Camilla sit out as Princess Kate leads Duchess tribute

King Charles and Queen Camilla are thought to skip the festivities, leaving Princess Kate to steal the Christmas spotlight.

The Princess of Wales will honour the late Duchess of Kent at her fifth annual Together at Christmas carol service on December 5 at Westminster Abbey, Kensington Palace has announced.

The duchess, who passed away in September at 92, was married to Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, and remained a beloved figure in the royal family for her dedication to music and charitable work.

Kate is inviting young performers from Future Talent, the music charity co-founded by the Duchess of Kent in 2004 to showcase their talents before guests arrive, ensuring the celebration hits all the right notes.

“I wanted this year’s service to reflect her passion for music and giving every child a chance to shine,” Kate said in a statement, highlighting her admiration for the late duchess’s lifelong dedication.

The service promises to mix tradition with inclusivity, welcoming “all faiths and none,” and will feature a live illustrator capturing the event in real-time offering a quirky, creative twist for a royal Christmas gathering.

Zara and Mike Tindall are confirmed attendees, while other royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are expected.