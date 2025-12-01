Sabrina Carpenter laughs off painful tour moment in new video

Sabrina Carpenter surely made countless memories on her Short n’ Sweet tour but not all of them were as sweet as the tour’s name.

After her 72-show run came to an end on November 23 in Los Angeles, the Espresso hitmaker shared a playful TikTok bidding farewell to her beloved set.

In the video, the Grammy winner walked around the stage one last time, revisiting every spot before saying goodbye.

“Saying goodbye to the heart pit where I pretended to be shocked by the surprise song,” one caption read as she sat on the heart-shaped section of the stage.

Another clip showed her standing by the faux fireplace, captioned, “The fireplace where I never knew if the shot would be water or tequila.”

Among the montage, one clip revealed the part of the set that caused her the most pain.

“The stairs that humbled my ass one too many times,” she wrote in a snippet, suggesting she had taken more than a few slips and falls throughout the tour because of the steps.

She also revisited the lift, joking, “The lift where I had three seconds to serve in the mug pic.”

Now that the Short n’ Sweet tour has wrapped after 14 months, the 26-year-old singer has been sharing a wave of content from the journey.

She also penned a lengthy farewell message on Instagram, thanking her fans, supporters, team members, and crew for helping bring her “dream” tour to life.